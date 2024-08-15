Skip to content
German weather service forecasts more thunderstorms

On weekends, thunderstorm potential increases. However, a storm like the one on Tuesday in Bruchsal is not expected.

A thunderstorm over Kißlegg. The potential for a storm increases on the weekend.
The German Weather Service (DWD) in Stuttgart expects further thunderstorms over the weekend. However, a major storm and flooding like that in Bruchsal (Kreis Karlsruhe) on Tuesday is unlikely. "I do not expect that we will get an event like a few days ago," said a spokesperson for the DWD.

In the coming days, the air masses will become increasingly moist. Already on Thursday, thunderstorms with heavy rain, up to 20 liters per square meter, and gusty winds can occur. On Friday, there could even be local severe storms with rain up to 40 liters per square meter.

On Friday, temperatures reached about 32 degrees in North Baden and 25 degrees in the mountains. On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will gradually decrease. The weather will be changeable. Then, the likelihood of further localized severe storms will also increase.

In the early hours of Sunday, the probability of rain will be highest. Temperatures will drop to 18 to 24 degrees during the day.

The increase in moisture in the air masses could lead to further thunderstorms on Thursday, similar to the ones expected over the weekend by the German Weather Service. On Friday, local severe storms with heavy rain and gusty winds might occur, posing a potential weather hazard.

