Spain - German wanted for tax evasion caught

The Spanish police have arrested an entrepreneur from Germany who was wanted by the judiciary in Munich for tax evasion amounting to millions. On Saturday, the police confirmed corresponding reports in the local newspapers "Última Hora", "Mallorca Magazin" and "Mallorca Zeitung".

The German judiciary is accusing the man of failing to pay a total of 21 million euros in VAT on transactions involving hygiene products during the coronavirus pandemic.

German investigators had tracked him down on Mallorca and the Spanish police then arrested him on Thursday in the east of the island in the village of Sant Llorenç, where he had tried to live inconspicuously. The man had absconded from Germany when tax investigators began to take an interest in him.

Shortly after his arrest, the German complained of feeling unwell and was taken to hospital. According to media reports, the suspect had already hired a lawyer in Mallorca to prevent his extradition to Germany. No further details were initially known.

Source: www.stern.de