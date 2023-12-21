Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsGermanincreasepriceair traffic taxtravel industryvacationer

German travel industry warns of higher prices for holidaymakers

Increase in air traffic tax

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
German travel industry warns of higher prices for holidaymakers.aussiedlerbote.de
German travel industry warns of higher prices for holidaymakers.aussiedlerbote.de

German travel industry warns of higher prices for holidaymakers

The German travel industry is warning of higher prices for holidaymakers as a result of the German government's planned increase in air traffic tax. The plan would make summer vacations significantly more expensive for many millions of people from Germany, criticized the President of the German Travel Association DRV, Norbert Fiebig, on Thursday.

"This is a social issue with explosive force - especially for average earners with families and children," said Fiebig. "It is unacceptable for the German government to carry out its budget problems on the backs of holidaymakers."

At the same time, tour operators fear additional burdens if the increase in air travel tax also affects bookings that have already been made. "As a retrospective price increase for vacation trips that have already been booked is de facto not possible, tour operators would be left with millions in additional costs." Many people booked their summer vacation particularly early this year.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public