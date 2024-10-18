German tourists in distress are saved by an Australian, unfortunately meeting a similar fate himself.

Sad incident in Bali: While attempting to save a German tourist from the sea, a 56-year-old Australian man named Peter Thompson loses his life after getting swept away by a wave. Authorities and family members pay tribute to him as a "heroe."

According to various media outlets, Peter was strolling along the beach on a Wednesday afternoon when he heard the distress calls of the German tourist, who had been carried out to sea by the waves. Reports suggest that Peter quickly went into the water to assist the swimmer and guide him back to shore. Witnesses claim that Peter and the German tourist reached a cluster of rocks together, and while the latter was successfully rescued and brought to safety, a wave pulled Peter back into the sea.

Indonesian security forces and volunteer rescuers conducted a two-day search before eventually discovering Peter's body on a different beach, approximately a kilometer away from the original incident site. According to the spokesperson for the local rescue agency, the waves during Peter's disappearance were "extremely treacherous."

A local witness described Balian Beach, where the incident occurred, as "dangerous" to the Australian news outlet "ABC." They reported that there were no warning signs for tourists, and incidents like this happen frequently. "About four months ago, a foreigner vanished here and was located dead four hours later," the witness said. "Over the past five years, there have been at least five similar incidents."

Peter's family released a statement expressing their shock and devastation over his passing, noting that he leaves behind two sons and a large extended family. "It's no surprise that he put his own life on the line to help someone in need," the family shared in their statement. "His courage and determination truly reflect his character. A man who brought compassion, fortitude, light, and laughter into the lives of everyone around him."

Peter's cousin paid tribute to him as a "hero who paid the ultimate price in saving a stranger's life" in a statement to "The Guardian."

Tourists should exercise caution when visiting Balian Beach due to its reported dangerous conditions, as highlighted by the frequent incidents like the one involving Peter Thompson.

