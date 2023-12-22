Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbautzensaxonytheater

German-Sorbian Folk Theater reports increase in visitors

The Deutsch-Sorbisches Volkstheater Bautzen has recorded 2023 as a good year. As the theater announced on Friday in Bautzen, around 128,300 visitors came to 784 events, around 20,000 more than in 2022. "It was a successful and good theater year. We were able to significantly increase the number...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read

Bautzen - German-Sorbian Folk Theater reports increase in visitors

The Deutsch-Sorbisches Volkstheater Bautzen has recorded 2023 as a good year. As the theater announced on Friday in Bautzen, around 128,300 visitors came to 784 events, around 20,000 more than in 2022. "It was a successful and good theater year. We were able to significantly increase the number of visitors and the trend is moving back towards pre-pandemic levels," explained Artistic Director Lutz Hillmann in Bautzen on Friday. People are "in the mood for theater again". Plans for the new year include an international festival with theaters from European minority regions.

German-Sorbian Folk Theater

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rescue workers find lifeless person after fire

Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau (Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house....

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest