German Social Association has called for a higher minimum wage

In view of inflation, the German Social Association (SoVD) has called for a higher minimum wage. Michaela Engelmeier, chairwoman of the board, told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers on Thursday that politicians must act now. "The SoVD is therefore calling for an increase in the minimum wage to 15.02 euros and the urgently needed inflation adjustment for pensioners."

The Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden announced the inflation rate for Germany for the past year on Thursday. According to an initial estimate, the price increase in 2023 was 5.9 percent. In 2022 as a whole, consumer prices had risen by an average of 6.9 percent.

It was only at the start of the year that the minimum wage was raised from twelve euros to 12.41 euros gross per hour. The limit applies not only to a main job subject to compulsory insurance, but also to mini-jobbers. For mini-jobbers, the earnings limit has increased by 18 euros to 538 euros.

Engelmeier called the high inflation "a risk of poverty". She is particularly concerned about the high electricity and gas costs. "We will all be facing a lot more in 2024, especially when it comes to energy costs," she warned.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de