German skier killed in an accident in Austria

A ski tourer from Baden-Württemberg had a fatal accident in Kleinwalsertal in Austria on Saturday. The 53-year-old was on her way to the Güntlespitze with a friend, reported the Vorarlberg police. The woman tipped forward on her touring skis during a turn in steep terrain and slid 100 to 120 meters down a steep slope without stopping. She came to rest with her head in a stream. Her companion immediately descended to her. However, he and the emergency doctor who had been alerted were no longer able to resuscitate the woman. The woman and her companion came from Besigheim in the Ludwigsburg district around 25 kilometers north of Stuttgart, a police spokesperson said on request.

