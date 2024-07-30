- German scholar Stefan Nagel receives German study prize

Dr. Stefan Nagel of Leibniz University Hannover wins the German Academic Award in the Humanities and Social Sciences category. The award is endowed with 25,000 euros, as announced by the Körber Foundation. In total, the foundation awards three first prizes in different categories. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas will present the German Academic Award 2024 on December 3 in Berlin.

Nagel, a researcher in vocational education and training, explored in his interdisciplinary dissertation how skilled work can contribute to sustainability. According to Nagel, sustainable development is one of the most pressing issues. Not only consumer behavior, but also industrial production processes need to change. Nagel investigated how a sustainable transformation in companies can be achieved through skilled work in industrial metal trades and what skills and knowledge are required for this. Based on empirical studies, the scientist developed a model to describe the required competencies and concrete approaches to anchor and promote sustainability in vocational training and skilled work.

The German Academic Award annually honors outstanding young scientists from all disciplines. The Körber Foundation awards prizes totaling more than 100,000 euros for dissertations of particular social relevance.

Nagel hails from Lower Saxony, where Leibniz University Hannover is situated. The Körber Foundation, based in Hamburg, recognizes universities across Germany for their outstanding contributions through the German Academic Award.

