Düsseldorf Regional Court - German-Russian on trial for threatening Ukrainians

A German-Russian will stand trial in Düsseldorf this Thursday (09.30) for allegedly threatening and insulting several Ukrainians. According to the indictment, the 44-year-old verbally assaulted two Ukrainian women and a Ukrainian man on the street in Monheim near Düsseldorf.

They were loading the roof box of a car with a Ukrainian license plate when the man allegedly threatened: "I'll break your legs. I'll set your car on fire." He is also alleged to have said: " Ukraine is not a state. Ukrainians are not a nation. Get out of Germany. You are not human beings." He is said to have been drunk at the time of the crime.

The Langenfeld district court sentenced him to six months in prison for this. The 44-year-old appealed against the sentence. According to a court spokeswoman, the defendant admitted to some of the allegations, but claims not to remember most of them. The Ukrainians had informed the police at the time, who found the man at the scene.

