German Railwaysaimed to conceal issues with the station platforms.

It's now clear that Deutsche Bahn (DB) is dealing with substantial issues concerning their signal box staff. These problems have persisted for some time, leading to the cancellation of thousands of regional trains in 2022 alone. However, DB has sought to conceal the full extent of these challenges.

This is suggested by documents obtained by the "Süddeutschen Zeitung" (SZ), some of which were redacted and others not.

These documents stem from the BK10-23-0255_Z procedure at the Federal Network Agency in Bonn. They urge Deutsche Bahn Infrago, the company responsible for operating the rail network and stations, to recruit and train enough staff for their signal boxes. When the authority sought specifics about the scale of the issues and their consequences, they were provided with the unredacted documents for their use. Other parties involved in the procedure and interested in maintaining smooth operations in the signal boxes were to receive mainly redacted documents.

The original documents reveal when these problems in the signal boxes started. In 2021, with 688 signal boxes, only a few were temporarily out of service. The following year, the figures skyrocketed: 4165 signal boxes were out of service for hours due to staff shortages. In the first half of 2023, this figure was 2459. These issues had ramifications for railway traffic: the severe problems in the control centers led to 6856 regional trains being cancelled in 2022. In the first half of 2023, this number was 3388. No more recent figures appear to be available.

From Deutsche Bahn Infrago's perspective, all of this is considered "confidential business and trade secrets that should not be revealed in detail to an unlimited public and also not to the industry." This is the stance of the DB network company, as stated in a ruling by the Administrative Court of Cologne from February 2024. However, the court disagreed and ordered Deutsche Bahn Infrago to share its documents with all 15 parties involved in the procedure. The railway industry is now aware - and so is the public.

The economic impact of Deutsche Bahn's signal box staff issues is significant, leading to the cancellation of thousands of regional trains in 2022 alone. To cope with these challenges, the Federal Network Agency urgently advises Deutsche Bahn Infrago to recruit and train more staff.

Read also: