German Pyrotechnics Association urges considerate use of fireworks
He appealed to firework fans to only buy officially tested and approved fireworks from specialist retailers. Thanks to strict tests and controls by German and EU authorities, these goods "do not pose any major risks". The sale of New Year's Eve fire works starts on Thursday. It is restricted by law to the last three working days of the year and, as New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, it starts on December 28.
"Hands off illegal fireworks!", the association also warned. The substances and quantities used in them "are sometimes highly dangerous and pose a great risk of injury", warned Schubert. According to the association, injuries caused by fireworks only account for around five percent of hospital cases on New Year's Eve. "The majority of these, especially serious injuries, are likely to be caused by illegal fireworks."
Source: www.stern.de