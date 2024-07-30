Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Federal President

German President Steinmeier attends commemoration of the Warsaw Uprising

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
President Steinmeier participates in the remembrance ceremony for the Warsaw Uprising
President Steinmeier participates in the remembrance ceremony for the Warsaw Uprising

German President Steinmeier attends commemoration of the Warsaw Uprising

As a symbol of remembrance for German crimes during World War II, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is participating in Poland's commemoration of the Warsaw Uprising 80 years ago. On Wednesday at 6:00 PM, he will deliver a speech at the central ceremony at the Monument to the Insurgents in Warsaw. Following Roman Herzog in 1994, Steinmeier is the second federal president invited to speak at this important event for Poland.

Eighty years ago, on August 1, 1944, the Polish Home Army attempted a desperate uprising against German occupation. The Armia Krajowa sought to expel the Germans and regain Polish control of the capital before the Soviet army's advance. However, the Wehrmacht and SS brutally suppressed the uprising in 63 days, committing mass atrocities against the civilian population that rank among the worst German war crimes. Around 200,000 people were killed, most of them civilians. In retaliation, Warsaw was largely destroyed.

At the start of his visit to Warsaw, Steinmeier will meet with former resistance fighters and survivors of the uprising. This is likely the last time that eyewitnesses, now over 90 years old, can participate in the anniversary. Steinmeier was invited by Polish President Andrzej Duda and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

The Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will meet with former resistance fighters and survivors during his visit, who are likely the last eyewitnesses to participate in the uprising commemoration at their advanced age. Following his meeting, The Federal President will deliver a speech at the central ceremony to honor the Warsaw Uprising, continuing a tradition initiated by his predecessor, Roman Herzog, in 1994.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public
A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public