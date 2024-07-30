German President Steinmeier attends commemoration of the Warsaw Uprising

As a symbol of remembrance for German crimes during World War II, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is participating in Poland's commemoration of the Warsaw Uprising 80 years ago. On Wednesday at 6:00 PM, he will deliver a speech at the central ceremony at the Monument to the Insurgents in Warsaw. Following Roman Herzog in 1994, Steinmeier is the second federal president invited to speak at this important event for Poland.

Eighty years ago, on August 1, 1944, the Polish Home Army attempted a desperate uprising against German occupation. The Armia Krajowa sought to expel the Germans and regain Polish control of the capital before the Soviet army's advance. However, the Wehrmacht and SS brutally suppressed the uprising in 63 days, committing mass atrocities against the civilian population that rank among the worst German war crimes. Around 200,000 people were killed, most of them civilians. In retaliation, Warsaw was largely destroyed.

At the start of his visit to Warsaw, Steinmeier will meet with former resistance fighters and survivors of the uprising. This is likely the last time that eyewitnesses, now over 90 years old, can participate in the anniversary. Steinmeier was invited by Polish President Andrzej Duda and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

