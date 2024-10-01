German officials are being evacuated from Lebanon via a German military transport aircraft.

Amidst the tension between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the German military is airlifting Germans out. The Foreign Office has increased the crisis alert and started diplomatic evacuations as per their statement. The embassies continue to operate. Presently, there aren't any plans for complete evacuation.

Germany's Air Force is using an Airbus to transport Germans out of Lebanon in response to the clash between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah group. The Foreign Office has raised the crisis level for its missions in Beirut, Ramallah, and Tel Aviv, and initiated diplomatic evacuations. According to the announcement, families of military personnel and German NGO workers, along with non-essential personnel, are being flown out. An Air Force A321 aircraft aided the departure to Beirut today, the ministry reported. Additionally, medically susceptible German citizens and those considered particularly vulnerable are being taken aboard, they added.

Germany reflects growing worry concerning the events in Lebanon but doesn't think a full withdrawal of Germans is necessary as of now. Around 1,800 registered German citizens are present in the country, informed a Foreign Office spokesman in Berlin.

Germans still have the opportunity to depart via functioning airports like Beirut through commercial flights, the spokesman continued. The Defense Ministry representative mentioned that they won't provide information about any possible evacuation measures in advance.

This afternoon, the EU foreign ministers will convene in a special meeting. The fear is that the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon might develop into a larger regional crisis. Germany acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense against Hezbollah's leadership attacks but also urged Israel to exercise restraint considering the vast number of civilian casualties.

The Commission at the German Foreign Office has called for heightened vigilance and caution among German citizens in Lebanon, advice given by The Commission. Following the escalation, The Commission has also ordered the repatriation of certain German nationals, including family members of military personnel and non-essential personnel.

