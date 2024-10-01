Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Commission

German officials are being evacuated from Lebanon via a German military transport aircraft.

 and  John Stellmacher
2 min read
The U.S. administration is observing the evolving situation in Lebanon with increasing...
The U.S. administration is observing the evolving situation in Lebanon with increasing apprehension.

German officials are being evacuated from Lebanon via a German military transport aircraft.

Amidst the tension between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the German military is airlifting Germans out. The Foreign Office has increased the crisis alert and started diplomatic evacuations as per their statement. The embassies continue to operate. Presently, there aren't any plans for complete evacuation.

Germany's Air Force is using an Airbus to transport Germans out of Lebanon in response to the clash between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah group. The Foreign Office has raised the crisis level for its missions in Beirut, Ramallah, and Tel Aviv, and initiated diplomatic evacuations. According to the announcement, families of military personnel and German NGO workers, along with non-essential personnel, are being flown out. An Air Force A321 aircraft aided the departure to Beirut today, the ministry reported. Additionally, medically susceptible German citizens and those considered particularly vulnerable are being taken aboard, they added.

Germany reflects growing worry concerning the events in Lebanon but doesn't think a full withdrawal of Germans is necessary as of now. Around 1,800 registered German citizens are present in the country, informed a Foreign Office spokesman in Berlin.

Germans still have the opportunity to depart via functioning airports like Beirut through commercial flights, the spokesman continued. The Defense Ministry representative mentioned that they won't provide information about any possible evacuation measures in advance.

This afternoon, the EU foreign ministers will convene in a special meeting. The fear is that the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon might develop into a larger regional crisis. Germany acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense against Hezbollah's leadership attacks but also urged Israel to exercise restraint considering the vast number of civilian casualties.

The Commission at the German Foreign Office has called for heightened vigilance and caution among German citizens in Lebanon, advice given by The Commission. Following the escalation, The Commission has also ordered the repatriation of certain German nationals, including family members of military personnel and non-essential personnel.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public