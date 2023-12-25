German NFL shooting star leads Lions into the playoffs

The Detroit Lions are crowning their miraculous transformation in the NFL: they are making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Thanks to Amon-Ra St. Brown: the German-American shooting star is once again the focal point of the offense.

A wonderful Christmas Eve present for Amon-Ra St. Brown: the German-American shooting star has reached the NFL playoffs with the Detroit Lions for the first time in his career. Thanks to a 30:24 win against division rivals Minnesota Vikings, the Lions are back in the knockout round for the first time since 2016.

Just two years ago, Detroit was one of the worst teams in the league. Now St. Brown and Co. have crowned their turnaround for the time being and achieved their first interim goal. Against Minnesota, wide receiver St. Brown was once again a fixture in the offense with twelve pass catches for 106 yards. The 24-year-old St. Brown put Detroit back in the lead with his important touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the eighth time this season that the German-American had taken the ball into the opposing end zone.

After Jahmyr Gibbs' second touchdown, Detroit was 30:21 ahead in Minneapolis. But it was a last-minute gain by the Lions just before their own end zone, when the Vikings were on offense and still had a chance to win, that decided the game in Detroit's favor.

Browns win clearly away from home

The win means the Lions can no longer be displaced from first place in the NFC North and won the division for the first time since 1993. With a record of 11-4 wins, they are well ahead of Minnesota (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) with two matchdays to go in the main round. The Lions are the only team from the NFC who have never been to the Super Bowl.

With further victories and slip-ups from the competition, a bye in the first playoff round would still be possible on the difficult road to the Super Bowl. The Vikings, on the other hand, must fear for their place in the postseason as one of the best second-placed teams in the NFC. They now have a negative record, having lost eight games and won seven.

In a direct duel for playoff qualification, the Cleveland Browns gave the host Houston Texans no chance and won 36:22. It was the Browns' tenth win in 15 games, while the Texans suffered their seventh defeat in eight wins.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de