German NBA trio around Schröder starts with victories

The Raptors with basketball world champion Dennis Schröder win their first game in the NBA after a switch deal with New York. The DBB captain comes off the bench, but still scores 12 points. Daniel Theis and Isaiah Hartenstein also make a successful start to 2024.

The Toronto Raptors have won their first game with their two new signings following the player swap with the New York Knicks. On Monday, the team led by basketball world champion Dennis Schröder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124:121 (67:55). However, with a record of 13 wins and 20 defeats, the team from Canada remains outside the play-off places in the North American basketball league.

Schröder again started the game from the bench, with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who had been signed from New York, in the starting line-up. The Toronto-born Barrett was warmly welcomed by the Raptors fans on his debut, scoring 19 points and hitting two important free throws in the closing seconds. The Raptors held their own by not allowing a basket from the field in the final four and a half minutes. Schröder scored twelve points and had eight assists.

Kleber has now missed 26 games

The New York Knicks also won their first game with OG Anunoby, who they signed from the Raptors. Anunoby scored 17 points on his debut in the 112:106 (61:49) home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the best team in the Western Conference. The German center Hartenstein was versatile with seven points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

Daniel Theis notched up his third win in a row with the Los Angeles Clippers. Thanks to a strong second half, the Clippers defeated the Miami Heat 121:104 (59:58). Theis scored six points and the Clippers remain in fourth place in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks lost 90:127 (55:62) at the Utah Jazz, their heaviest defeat of the season. The visitors only scored eleven points in the final quarter. Luka Dončić was the Mavericks' top scorer with 19 points, while Kyrie Irving (14 points) returned after recovering from a heel injury and a break of twelve games. National basketball player Maxi Kleber missed his 26th game in a row due to a toe injury.

Source: www.ntv.de