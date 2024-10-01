German military aircraft will transport diplomatic staff from the embassy in Lebanon.

Amid the volatile situation in Lebanon caused by the ongoing clash between Israel and Hezbollah, the German military is airlifting Germans out of the country. In response to the escalating tension, the German Foreign Office has elevated the crisis level for its diplomatic missions in Beirut, Ramallah, and Tel Aviv and initiated a diplomatic evacuation, as per the Foreign Ministry's announcement.

However, the embassies continue to operate. Those classified as non-essential staff, family members of deployed personnel, and personnel of German intermediary organizations are being evacuated. An Airbus of the German armed forces flew to Beirut today to facilitate the departure process, and the military aircraft will also transport particularly vulnerable German citizens, including those with serious medical conditions.

While the German government is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon and expressing increasing concern, it does not deem a full-scale evacuation of all German citizens necessary at this time. Currently, approximately 1,800 registered German citizens reside in the country, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office in Berlin stated.

Fortunately, commercial flights from Beirut Airport are still operational, allowing Germans in the region to depart. The German Defense Ministry declined to comment on any potential future evacuation plans.

Later this afternoon, officials from the EU will hold a special meeting to discuss the worsening situation in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. There's concern that the unrest in both regions may escalate into a larger conflict. The German government has supported Israel's right to self-defense, as the attacks have targeted leadership figures of the radical Islamist Hezbollah militia. Yet, the German government has also encouraged Israel to exercise restraint regarding the high number of civilian casualties.

