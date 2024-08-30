- German League Semifinals: Preferred Contenders Advance

Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann from Hamburg and Düsseldorf are on a roll, aiming for their third straight German Beach Volleyball Championship title in Timmendorfer Strand. They outplayed Karla Borger and Lea Sophie Kunst, also from Düsseldorf and Hamburg, in the quarterfinals with scores of 21-14 and 21-19, booking their spot in the top four for Saturday.

Similarly, Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann, the Rio Olympic champs, moved forward. They faced a tough challenge from Sandra Ittlinger/Kim van de Velde but emerged victorious in a three-set thriller, clinching the match 2:1 (17:21, 23:21, 15:13).

As anticipated, Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler, who won silver at the Paris Olympics, reached the men's quarterfinals as well. Despite dropping the second set, they controlled the decisive third set against Luis Kubo/Nico Wegner from Bocholt, ultimately prevailing 2:1.

Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann are one step away from securing their third consecutive German Beach Volleyball Championship title, aiming to defend their title in the Championship match. Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann, the reigning champions from Rio, are also in contention for the Championship, having advanced to the semifinals after their thrilling three-set victory.

