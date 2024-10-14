German Interior Minister Faeser issues warnings about ongoing Russian intelligence operations within Germany's borders.

"Germany's safety agencies are working around the clock to guard against the escalating risks from Russian intelligence actions. Faeser, the Interior Minister, mentioned that Putin's regime is growing more aggressive in her conversation with 'Handelsblatt' based in Düsseldorf. Kiesewetter, a CDU representative, echoed these concerns, stating that acts of sabotage and targeted killings might become a reality.

Faeser reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the homeland, revealing that their efforts have thwarted and intercepted planned explosions ordered by the Russian administration in Germany, aimed at Germany's backing for Ukraine.

This coming Monday, the leaders of German intelligence agencies will address the Bundestag's Parliamentary Control Committee (PKGr) in a public hearing, sharing their thoughts on the current security climate. Kiesewetter, the committee's deputy head, is among the participants, voicing his concerns about the country's readiness to confront various threats.

In his opinion, Germany's counter-espionage capabilities are nearly non-existent, and deterrence sanctions are not implemented as forcefully as needed. He advocates for the financial, personnel, and material enhancement of the intelligence services."

