German government relieved about the outcome of the parliamentary elections in France

"With this election outcome, time will tell what will come about and France will decide," Hebestreit stated. He emphasized the special significance of the German-French relationship for a peaceful and free Europe.

The government spokesperson assumed that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the NATO summit this week would have the opportunity to "discuss the situation a bit with his friend, the French State President, in Washington (...)".

At the advanced parliamentary election on Sunday, the right-populist Rassemblement National (RN), which had hoped for an absolute majority, only came in third place. The strongest force was the left-green coalition New People's Front.

The Macron government camp came in second place. None of the three blocks, however, had an absolute majority, making government formation likely to be difficult.

