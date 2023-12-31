Aid organization - German Federal Agency for Technical Relief expects more missions abroad

The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is expecting more missions abroad in the coming years. "We are preparing for more, perhaps longer-lasting missions," the new THW President Sabine Lackner told the German Press Agency. There were ten in 2023. "There is an upward trend."

The emergency services helped, for example, during the severe earthquake in Turkey in February and the floods in Slovenia in the summer. According to Lackner, the transportation of relief supplies during the war in Ukraine is one of the most unprecedented logistics operations in the history of THW.

More than 4000 volunteers

"However, help must be accepted," said Lackner, referring to the earthquake in Morocco. THW helpers were ready to take off, but the North African country did not request the German forces. According to the aid organization, it can rely on more than 4,000 volunteers for missions abroad.

"We clearly see the effects of geopolitical situations, i.e. crises, conflicts, but also climate change," said the THW President. In Ukraine itself, for example, there are no THW forces and relief supplies are being brought to the border. "We do not send our aid workers into war situations."

Against the backdrop of foreign missions, Lackner says that when procuring new technology, attention must also be paid to whether it can be transported by air. There are also questions as to whether all the papers for transportation are available to fly quickly to disaster areas. "For example, we also move hazardous materials with drinking water treatment."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de