Costs - German economy against fixed payment period of 30 days

The German economy is resisting the EU Commission's plan to set a payment deadline of 30 days for all commercial transactions. "The financing costs threaten to increase significantly, especially for small and medium-sized retailers," said Achim Dercks, Deputy Managing Director of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), to Funke Mediengruppe (Thursday). Due to short payment terms, companies would then often have to interim finance the purchase of goods. "The resulting liquidity gaps often have to be covered by loans," he explained.

According to the current directive, the standard period for business transactions is 60 days. In general, however, payment periods can be agreed in a way that best suits all contractual partners.

EU wants to combat late payment with new regulation

The EU Commission is taking a different approach. With its new regulation, it wants to combat late payment and thus ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises do not get into financial difficulties. In times of crisis and turbulence, payment delays increase and represent a risk for many companies.

The Commission presented its plans, which also provide for a reduction in bureaucracy and simplified taxation, in mid-September. The proposals are still being negotiated with the EU member states and the EU Parliament. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) told the Funke Mediengruppe that he was "very critical" of the changes planned by the Commission. "Rigid deadlines do not do justice to the different circumstances and leave the economy too little room for contractual freedom," he explained.

German Retail Association warns

The German Retail Association (HDE) warned that the new guidelines should not be adopted in this form. "Rigidly setting payment deadlines at 30 days will not prevent late payments and will therefore not help anyone," HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth told the German Press Agency. It is commonplace for washing machines, for example, to remain on the shelves for longer than 30 days. "That's why agreeing a longer payment period for goods that remain in stores or warehouses for longer is vital for retailers, as it saves them high financing costs." No new regulation is needed.

Source: www.stern.de