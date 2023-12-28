German double victory in qualifying for Oberstdorf opener

A great start for the DSV eagles: the qualifiers in Oberstdorf kick off the Four Hills Tournament - and the German ski jumpers are in impressive form. Andreas Wellinger wins just ahead of Karl Geiger, but the top favorite from Austria is lurking just behind.

Over 15,000 spectators and the Germans in top form: the ski jumpers around qualifying winner Andreas Wellinger have made an ideal start to the Four Hills Tournament. Wellinger jumped 135 meters in front of an impressive crowd in Oberstdorf, finishing just ahead of his teammate Karl Geiger, who came second with 134 meters. Philipp Raimund in fourth, Pius Paschke in ninth and Stephan Leyhe in twelfth completed an excellent team result for the team of national coach Stefan Horngacher.

"That was a great warm-up, the results are exceptionally good. That's very good for us," said Horngacher. In front of 16,300 spectators - a record for ski jumping qualifications according to the organizers - the top favorites were also beaten in Austria's Stefan Kraft (seventh place) and Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi (eighth).

Swiss Ammann with 25th tour

Horngacher actually saw the day as a better exercise. "We haven't jumped for seven days now," noted the Austrian. Then things immediately went smoothly again. Youngster Raimund was particularly enthusiastic about the atmosphere. "Totally awesome. I'm looking forward to tomorrow even more, but even today is already a mega backdrop," said the 23-year-old.

Switzerland's Simon Ammann, who was competing in his 25th tour, remains an attraction at the event. "The numbers don't mean anything to me. It's just great. I'm not really prepared for the volume. I'm really looking forward to Oberstdorf," said the 42-year-old on ARD. With his jump of 119 meters, he had no problems qualifying for the competition this Friday(17:15/ARD and Eurosport and in the live ticker on ntv.de). Over 25,000 fans are expected on the Schattenberg.

Source: www.ntv.de