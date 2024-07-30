German decathlete experiences "worst day" of his life

"My heart hurts": In the decathlon, German athletes have the best medal prospects, but a multi-event athlete must cancel his Olympic trip. Manuel Eitel falls out due to a COVID-19 infection and "doesn't understand the world anymore". The athlete shares his grief in an emotional message.

Decathlete Manuel Eitel must withdraw from the Olympic Games due to a COVID-19 infection. "Today is and will be one of the worst days of my life," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram, making his infection public. "What I'm feeling right now surpasses every defeat I've ever experienced in sports. I'm completely shocked, down, and don't understand the world anymore."

As the German Athletics Association announced, Till Steinforth of SV Halle is stepping in for the German Olympic team. Alongside him, world-leader Leo Neugebauer and former world champion Niklas Kaul will compete for Germany.

"I don't know how to go on, my heart hurts, and I can't think clearly yet," said Eitel. "I wish the German athletics team maximum success, and especially my decathlon guys. I would have loved to fight this battle with you!"

The Summer Games had already recorded their first prominent COVID-19 case on Monday. British swimming star Adam Peaty tested positive for the virus. Peaty had felt unwell on Sunday before his second place in the Olympic 100m breaststroke race, the British team announced. His symptoms worsened in the hours after the race, and he tested positive on Monday. It was hoped that Peaty would still be able to swim in the later stages of the Olympics in Paris. Peaty has already won three gold medals at the Olympics.

At the European Championships in Rome in early June, several DLV athletes, including long jumper Malaika Mihambo, tested positive for the virus. The Olympic champion and two-time world champion had to take a training break. Afterwards, there were no more visits for the athletes at the training center in Kienbaum to avoid contacts as much as possible.

