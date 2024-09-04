German Chancellor Scholz affirms deployment of American missiles within German territory.

They talked about the large accumulation of Russian military forces. As a response, Scholz stated, "Till European systems are prepared, we'll depend on American missiles, scheduled to be stationed in Germany from 2026, as agreed with the USA."

Critics of this decision, even within the SPD, were dismissed by Scholz. He said, "To those questioning this decision, I say: Our sole purpose is to discourage potential aggressors. It's about maintaining peace here and avoiding war - nothing else."

Scholz visited the Bundeswehr site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein, along with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), where the advanced air defense system Iris-T is operational. This weapon system, developed by multiple nations, will be utilized by the Bundeswehr in collaboration with Europe's air defense initiative. Scholz proposed this initiative in Prague in 2022, and now, 21 countries are involved.

"Russia has been heavily arming, especially in the missile and cruise missile sectors, for years," Scholz cautioned. Russian President Vladimir Putin has violated disarmament treaties like the INF Treaty and stationed missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave, just 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. "Ignoring this would be reckless," Scholz warned. "Inaction could also endanger peace here."

Scholz highlighted that Iris-T has shown effectiveness in Ukraine's defense battle. "In Ukraine, Iris-T has shot down over 250 missiles, drones, and cruise missiles so far and has saved countless lives. The system boasts a remarkable hit rate of 95%," he said in Todendorf.

The government has ordered a total of six of these systems for the Bundeswehr. At the handover of the first one on this Wednesday, Scholz stated, "This is a crucial step towards our nation's security, post air defense neglect for a long time. It's also a crucial step for European security."

Scholz also reaffirmed Germany's support for Ukraine. Eight more Iris-T SLM systems and nine related Iris-T SLS systems have been ordered for the country. Two of each are to be delivered this year, and the rest by 2025. This is possible thanks to a significant rise in production by the German manufacturer Diehl Defence.

"Germany's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. We've ensured timely contracts and financing to enable Ukraine to continue relying on us," Scholz emphasized. Russia, he said, has undermined the fundamental principle of European peace order by attacking the country - namely, "that borders may not be altered through force."

With his commitment to further aid for Ukraine, Scholz opposed the alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), which promotes Russia-friendly positions regarding the Ukraine war and wants to include the demand for an end to military support for Ukraine and a ban on US missile deployment in Germany in any coalition agreements at the state level.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) stressed at the ceremony in Todendorf that less than 18 months had passed since the order to delivery. "We demonstrate how procurement is efficient when industry and troops collaborate," he said. "Through our German system, we emphasize the technological capability of Germany as a high-tech location."

In light of the increasing military presence of Russia, especially in the missile sector, Scholz believes that the deployment of American missiles in Germany from 2026, as agreed with the USA, is crucial for deterring potential aggressors and maintaining peace.

Scholz's proposal for a European air defense initiative, which includes the use of Iris-T systems like the one operational in Todendorf, has gained support from 21 countries, contributing to enhanced security not just for Germany but for Europe as a whole.

