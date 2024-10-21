German basketball team shatters title jinx and creates history

In their sixth attempt, the WNBA team New York Liberty finally broke their title drought and clinched the championship title of the premier women's basketball league worldwide. Among the vital players who contributed to their historic victory were German nationals Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally. After a nail-biting game that extended into overtime, even basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki expressed his excitement.

On the brink of the final buzzer in the decisive championship game, Fiebich and Sabally shared a triumphant embrace, commemorating the first-time victory of the title in the esteemed women's basketball league.

"Since Dirk Nowitzki secured a championship, there's no need for us to sing 'We are the Champions'. Neither are we," Fiebich chuckled following the thrilling 67:62 overtime victory against the Minnesota Lynx. Addressing Nowitzki personally, "Congratulations to Leonie and Nyara on their championship win!!! Enjoy the celebration!!!", wrote the German basketball icon on social media.

The Liberty finally put an end to their championship woes in their sixth attempt, and the fifth and final championship game proved to be a dramatic spectacle in terms of excitement. Fiebich and Sabally were at the heart of it all.

"The crowd erupts in chants for Sabally"

Fiebich got the overtime sequence off to a perfect start with a successful three-pointer, snatching the ball from Minnesota in the final seconds to secure the win. Sabally was next to score the second New York basket in overtime and blocked a Minnesota shot as they trailed 65-62. Minnesota's coach Cheryl Reeve expressed disappointment, claiming that the championship had been "stolen" from their team and criticizing the referee's performance as "extremely unfair."

Sabally played a significant role in the Liberty's comeback. The 24-year-old put the Liberty in the lead for the first time, having trailed by up to 12 points in the first half. With her impressive display of 9 points in the last 3.5 minutes of the third quarter.

The first person to congratulate the triumphant team was Nyara Sabally's sister, Satou Sabally, who was in attendance and represents the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. "The crowd is chanting Sabally!!!! I'm so proud of my little sister, she's been through so much and truly deserves the world," Satou Sabally wrote on social media during the game. Satou has been an unwavering supporter of her younger sister, who faced a series of injuries, including tearing her ACL twice, which delayed her professional debut by a year. After the conclusion of the finals, Nyara Sabally sat on the podium of the press conference, surrounded by champagne bottles.

Rave reviews for Fiebich

"This championship ring is for my whole family, most notably for Satou. She has been by my side through the highs and lows, and I've had many," Sabally said tearfully. Fiebich delivered a stellar performance in the decisive championship game, scoring a total of 13 points and 7 rebounds, thereby capping an outstanding individual year that saw her named the best player in the Spanish league for the second year in a row.

With the German national team, she, along with Nyara Sabally, reached the quarterfinals for the first time at the Olympic debut. Moreover, Fiebich cemented her position in the Liberty's starting lineup during her debut WNBA season and set a few rookie records. "To be honest, I can't even comprehend what happened in the past few months," Fiebich admitted. "We had ambitious goals: with the national team and the Liberty. I'm just glad to have achieved them."

The Liberty's championship victory, in part, was thanks to Fiebich's contribution. In the second championship game, she scored a crucial three-pointer, averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in the finals, spotlighting her versatility. "She's likely our team's top shooter. And defensively, she can guard an opponent from end to end, and it seems she's barely breaking a sweat," praised Liberty star player Sabrina Ionescu of her teammate before the championship series.

