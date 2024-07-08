Geri Halliwell smiles away crisis rumors

At the beginning of the year, it gives the impression that an crisis was imminent between ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and Formula 1 team chief Christian Horner. However, allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a Red Bull employee have been refuted.

Geri Halliwell publicly visited her husband, Red Bull Racing team chief Christian Horner, during the Formula 1 race at Silverstone on Sunday. The former Spice Girls singer was accompanied by their son Montague (7), Halliwell's daughter Bluebell (18), and Horner's daughter Olivia (10). The family was seen together in front of the cameras, with the 51-year-old and the Formula 1 team chief following closely behind as they prepared for the race, hand in hand.

The family seems to have put the difficult start to the year behind them. Allegations against Christian Horner were made public, accusing him of inappropriate behavior towards a suspected employee. An internal investigation by Red Bull cleared him. Horner has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Married since 2015

His wife had already shown her support for him when the allegations surfaced. In March at the Grand Prix of Bahrain, they were photographed together in the pit lane, smiling and hand in hand. In June, the British singer posted a video clip for the French luxury label Dior, but renewed crisis rumors were sparked when she used the name Halliwell instead of her current name, Geri Horner. It remained unclear why Geri Horner, as the ex-Spice Girl is now called, used the name Halliwell for the clip.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell married in May 2015, after they had announced their engagement in November 2014. Their son was born in January 2017. Halliwell brought her daughter from a previous relationship into the marriage.

Geri Horner and Christian Horner, the Formula 1 team chief, share a passion for various aspects of entertainment. During the Silverstone race, they were accompanied by their kids to the race, showcasing their celebrity family status.

