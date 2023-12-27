75th birthday - Gérard Depardieu - The (self-)dismantling of an icon

Gérard Depardieu also made it to the cinematic Olympus with his quick-tempered rage as the Count of Monte Cristo. Or the "monstre sacré" ("sacred monster"), as celebrated and revered cult figures are called in France. Now the actor, who turns 75 on December 27, is at the center of a story that could be titled: The fall of an icon.

Several dozen artists have expressed their support in connection with allegations of rape against French actor Gérard Depardieu. In an open letter in the daily newspaper "Le Figaro", they complained of "lynch law" and a "disregard for the presumption of innocence". Among the signatories are the actress Charlotte Rampling and the musician and former French First Lady, Carla Bruni.

The artists criticized the flood of hatred that has been showered on the award-winning actor. "Attacking Gérard Depardieu in this way is attacking art," the letter reads. France owes him a great deal.

Depardieu has been under investigation for allegations of rape since 2020. Another lawsuit against him for sexual abuse has been ongoing since mid-September. The incident is said to have taken place in 2007.

Several women have accused the well-known actor, who has appeared in over 200 films, of sexual violence, among other things. Depardieu completely denies the allegations. In a documentary about his trip to North Korea in 2018, which was broadcast at the beginning of December, Depardieu repeatedly makes misogynistic and vulgar comments, for which he was harshly criticized.

Depardieu denies the allegations of sexual violence

For years, women have repeatedly come forward to accuse Depardieu of sexual violence. In 2018, actress Charlotte Arnould sued him. The case has been under investigation since 2020. He is alleged to have assaulted Arnould twice.

Depardieu completely denies the allegations. In a letter published in the newspaper "Le Figaro" at the beginning of October, he describes himself as the victim of a "media lynch law". In it, he wrote that Arnould had voluntarily gone to his room with him.

Ex-wife stands by Depardieu

Among the women who support him unconditionally are director Josée Dayan and his ex-wife Elisabeth Depardieu, who doesn't believe the stories for a second, as she said in the television report.

The television report that caused horror is entitled "La chute de l'ogre" - "The fall of the wolverine". Depardieu is considered insatiable, vulgar and provocative. His intemperance and impulsive nature are well-known and feared. There are plenty of difficult topics: alcohol problems, drunk driving, tax evasion, a pee affair on an airplane, his love of Russia, whose ruler Vladimir Putin he calls his friend.

Danton, Balzac or Obelix

With his elemental energy and explosive emotionality, Depardieu has embodied almost every role that cinema can offer: Daredevil, pimp, poet, rebel, vagabond, hedonist. His presence is beyond the boundaries of the screen - whether as Danton, Balzac or Obelix.

Many of his films are cinematic classics: "Die Ausgebufften", "Cyrano von Bergerac", "Die letzte Metro" and "Green Card - Schein-Ehe mit Hindernissen". Others - such as "Disco" or "Bouquet final" - have been forgotten. In a screen career spanning over 40 years, he has appeared in more than 200 films. There were years when he appeared in at least four films.

Depardieu has written about his life in several books, especially about his childhood and youth in Châteauroux in central France. He has not glossed over anything. His father was an alcoholic and could barely write. His mother had to look after the six children. He himself suffered from speech disorders. Instead of going to school, he stole.

Projects with Depardieu are put on hold

Since the mounting allegations of sexual violence, more and more people have turned their backs on him. He was last seen in the comedy "Umami", in which he played a top chef in May 2023. Depardieu was to lend his voice to the animated film "La plus précieuse des marchandises" by Michel Hazanavicius. However, by mutual agreement, the two men decided not to work together, as Depardieu's agent, Bertrand de Labbey, confirmed to the newspaper "Liberation".

France Télévisions, France's public broadcaster, is also distancing itself from him. Its cinema director Manuel Alduy explained that broadcasting plans with Depardieu would be reviewed and that all projects with him would be put on hold for the time being.

Belgian counterpart RTBF has made a similar decision. Films with Depardieu in the title role will be withdrawn for the time being, the broadcaster announced. However, programs in which his appearance is rather "reduced" will continue to be broadcast. The (self-)dismantling of a cult figure is in full swing.

Source: www.stern.de