- Georgina Fleur's emotive admission amidst the wilderness

The Elite Team of Jungle Base is nearing the finish line. "Every man for himself" is now the acknowledged motto of the competition in "I'm a Star - Jungle Legends Showdown" (recent episode on RTL+, airing the following day on RTL linear TV). Meanwhile, in episode 15, more than just loud noises took center stage. Georgina Fleur's (34) intimate revelation about her relationship left no one indifferent.

"Uh oh, numbers and letters!"

Elena Miras' (32) departure was deeply felt by Gigi Birofio (25). He repeatedly stated that he would "very, very, very" miss her. Even the usually rugged Jungle Hero couldn't hold back tears. Unfortunately, Gigi didn't have much time to mourn. Sarah Knappik (37) and he embarked on a treasure hunt together. Their assignment, a kind of Battleship challenge, instantly had him in a panic: "Uh oh, numbers and letters! I'm not great at that."

As a result, Sarah took the helm at the Battleship table while Gigi eagerly dove into the foul-smelling mud pool to find tennis balls. In the end, Gigi was covered from head to toe in a thick mud mask. Sarah, on the other hand, avoided every splash. The 2008 Germany's next Topmodel participant was terrified of messing up her hair and pulled off some hilarious shenanigans. The keys they earned couldn't unlock the treasure chest. Gigi's conclusion was: "I became a pig for nothing!" Their zero score would later stir strong emotions.

Georgina Fleur was "obsessed with him"

Meanwhile, in camp, whispers of a tumultuous relationship ending in emotional scars were reported by Georgina, Kader Loth (51), Danni Büchner (46), and Mola Adebisi (51) around the campfire - from the beginning to the present day. They and her ex, Kubilay Özdemir, supposedly met through Georgina's sister at a gym. After three bottles of champagne, a joint trip to Sardinia was planned. According to Fleur, the first fractures appeared on the first Christmas Eve. Later, "Kubi" supposedly wanted to appear on "Summer House of Stars" to show the world that they were still together. However, disputes occurred in "Summer House." Fleur's justification for enduring it all: "I was so blindly in love. [...] I was obsessed with him." In 2021, their daughter was born.

The fact that her ex had physically harmed her was the turning point for her to leave: "I found the strength through my daughter to leave him and cut him out of my life." Her baby "gave her back her mind," as Mola Adebisi put it. The other campers also appeared relieved by Georgina's change of heart. Danni Büchner, who had also suffered in a relationship, said: "It's hell." And Mola speculated: "So much must have been broken in her. [...] That may also explain her sometimes harsh behavior. I believe there's insecurity and fear of being hurt behind it."

Sarah drops out of group test

Upon Sarah and Gigi's return from their treasure hunt, a flare-up ensued among the remaining contestants fighting for the top spot. As Mola excitedly remarked, "All the favorites are gone" - in reference to highly favored contestants like Thorsten Legat (55), Eric Stehfest (35), or Giulia Siegel (49). Gigi openly accused Sarah of playing the "Divastar" card during the challenge. Sarah, unfazed, retaliated and didn't hold back, leaving no one unscathed. "Everyone against everyone" would now be the motto, Gigi declared, immediately stating his claim to victory: "One thing is certain: I will win this jungle. I can't let that beauty queen win this show." However, everyone else is also aiming for the victory, now within their grasp.

Before the legendary group challenge "Stars' Creek," Gigi let his adrenaline speak. "Nice to meet you all. But now, I'm going to take you all down," said the reality show veteran before the thrilling event. Cooperation was crucial as campers navigated a steep course in a jungle car wash, dodging water cannons and wind machines, collecting and securing stars. Just before the challenge, Sarah withdrew, citing back issues.

After a lot of dirty laundry was aired, the remaining campers displayed solidarity, securing five stars. Even Sarah, who believed she was leaving, was able to return to camp. This time, no one had to leave. But episode 15 left the legends with many shattered items. They're sure to clash again in the semi-finals, just as relentless as the jungle mosquitoes...

Gigi's reaction to Sarah's withdrawal was uncertain. He muttered, "I'm not sure if this is good or bad for me in the competition." During a group discussion about the camp's dynamics, Danni confessed, "I'm not sure if I should share my past experiences with everyone, but maybe it will help some others."

