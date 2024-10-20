Georgia's underdog victory over Texas at No. 1 was tainted by impatient Longhorns spectators littering the field with waste.

The episode commenced in the latter part of the third quarter with Texas trailing 23-8. Officials declared a foul for pass interference, nullifying an interception and a 36-yard run back by Longhorns safety Jahdae Barron, which had sparked excitement among the crowd.

Fans from Texas voiced their discontent with the call by hurling water bottles and garbage onto the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This chaos was later managed by cheerleaders and other staff members.

Following a consultation, the referees decided to revoke the penalty, and subsequently, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to running back Jaydon Blue. The Longhorns now trailed 23-15 following the successful conversion.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) issued a statement stating that officials have the rights to deliberate over plays. Although the initial call was mismanaged, the SEC considered it unacceptable to hurl debris onto the field at any time. The incident would be investigated by the section overseeing the SEC’s “sportsmanship policies and procedures,” as the conference shared.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart addressed journalists after the game, expressing worry that this situation might set a precedent.

“I won’t discuss this further as I wish to respect the wishes of the SEC office,” he stated. “However, I would like to underline now that we have set a precedent. If you throw a load of items onto the field and endanger athletes, you may have the chance to overturn your call, which I believe is unfortunate since this can be dangerous.”

With Texas making a comeback after Georgia gained a considerable lead during the first half, the Bulldogs increased their lead through Etienne's third touchdown of the night in the fourth.

Texas suffered a significant defeat, with a 15-point margin, marking the largest home loss for a top-ranked team since 1982, as per AP, citing sports technology and betting company Sportradar.

This loss also ended Texas’ unbeaten streak, as they plummeted to 6-1. The SEC currently does not boast any undefeated teams, a situation last witnessed in 2007, according to ESPN Research.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t perform at our best tonight, but we still managed to keep the game competitive,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian informed journalists later. “Hopefully, we get another opportunity to face them; they’re a skilled team... The advantage of this format is that losing a game like this won’t leave us in ruins. Our objectives remain achievable. The challenge before us is to recover and regroup.”

Texas is highly likely to lose its No. 1 spot in the AP poll following the defeat, potentially being usurped by No. 2 Oregon Ducks or even Georgia.

