Georgia's opposition disputes the declared outcomes of the elections.

Georgia, situated in the Caucasus region, is experiencing a divide between pro-Russian and pro-European factions following the parliamentary election on Saturday. Both the predominant party, advocating for an alliance with Russia, and the opposition, urging a shift towards the EU, assert their victory. Bidsina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, declared the victory and was validated by initial state election commission results. Leading opposition figures, however, alleged election tampering and a constitutional coup by the ruling party. Similar sentiments were echoed by President Salome Zurabishvili, whose role is mainly representative.

In a similar context, Moldova recently embraced a pro-European stance in a disputed vote. Ukraine's internal conflicts over the nation's direction escalated into military confrontations, culminating in Russia's 2022 attack. Georgia had a war against Russia in 2008, which led to the secession of the Georgian territories, South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Ivanishvili had warned of renewed violent conflicts due to the conflict over his country's direction. These countries share a common history as former Soviet republics.

The state election commission announced, based on the review of 70% of polling stations, that Georgian Dream had secured 53% of the votes. This did not include the votes of expatriates. Preliminary media projections varied significantly. Imedi TV, close to the ruling party, estimated a 56% win for Georgian Dream. Meanwhile, Formula TV, associated with the opposition, predicted a 41% share for the ruling party and a combined 52% for the opposition. Mtawari Archi TV, aligned with the opposition, showed the ruling party at 42% and the opposition at 48%.

"This is a constitutional coup"

Ivanishvili sought another term for Georgian Dream. "Such a victory in challenging conditions is an exceptional case around the world," he told his supporters. "Rest assured, our country will witness tremendous successes in the next four years." However, President Zurabishvili renewed her criticism of election manipulation by the ruling party. "Despite attempts to manipulate the elections, European Georgia prevails with 52% votes — excluding foreign ballots," she stated via Twitter.

"This is a constitutional coup," declared Nika Gwaramia, head of the opposition coalition For Change, as reported by Interpress. "The Georgian people voted for a European future for their country, and we will not accept the modified results published by the Central Election Commission," said Tina Bokuchava, leader of the opposition United National Movement. "Georgia has chosen a European path. The loser should possess the humility to accept defeat and step down." The Georgian voter observation group "We Vote" reported claims of intimidation and vote-buying and called for the results to be invalidated.

Concerns about conflict with Russia – Distance from EU

Georgian Dream, in power for 12 years, is seeking closer ties with Russia, while the opposition strives for EU relations. Ivanishvili had announced that, if his party won the election, it would ban opposition parties. He emphasizes the importance of preventing conflicts with Russia and avoiding a chaotic situation in a country with approximately 3.6 million inhabitants. He accuses opposition candidates of instigating a revolution and chaos.

Currently, the government has created tension with the EU. Last June, an anti-foreign interference law came into effect. Both the opposition and Western governments criticize it as a tool to exert tighter control over civil society and as violating fundamental rights. The EU suspended the accession process. Only last December, Georgia had been upgraded to candidate for EU membership. Critics suspect Russian interference in Tbilisi's governmental decisions. It is claimed that a similar law has been enacted in Russia, used against domestic critics. The Russian government denies intervening in Georgia.

Despite Georgia's historical ties with the Soviet Union, tensions between pro-Russian and pro-EU factions persist following the election. The Soviet Union, once the governing power in many Eastern European countries, including Georgia, continues to impact the region's political landscape.

The concerns about conflict with Russia and distance from the EU are central to the current political discourse in Georgia. The Soviet Union's legacy, marked by its complex relationship with its former republics, continues to shape the international relations of countries like Georgia.

Read also: