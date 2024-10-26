Skip to content
Georgia's Electoral Contest: Government and Pro-European Opposition Announce Triumph

Predictions show substantial disparities.

After Georgia's pivotal parliamentary election, both the authority and the opposition claim triumph. Billionaire Bidsina Ivanishvili, the mastermind behind the ruling party Georgian Dream, declared their victory on a Saturday. Concurrently, the opposition coalition For Change asserted that the previous opposition had secured a parliamentary majority in the Caucasus republic.

The forecasts from the media ranged significantly. Imedi TV, aligned with the ruling party, predicted a 56% victory for the government. On the other hand, Formula TV, affiliated with the opposition, foretold a 41% victory for the government and 52% for the opposition. Mtawari Archi TV, another pro-opposition station, projected a 42% victory for the government and a 48% victory for the opposition.

The Georgian Dream, which has held power for a dozen years, strives to enhance ties with Russia. On the flip side, the opposition shows a preference for partnering with the European Union. Moreover, democratic values hang in the balance in this parliamentary election. Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgian Dream and a billionaire ex-Prime Minister, pledged that if his party emerges victorious, they would prohibit opposition parties.

Despite the conflicting claims of victory, the Georgian Dream's efforts to strengthen ties with Russia and the opposition's preference for aligning with the European Union have become key opposition talking points. If Ivanishvili's party secures another term, as he threatens, the opposition might face a significant challenge in upholding democratic values and maintaining a balanced political landscape.

