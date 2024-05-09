Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Georgia's appellate court intends to review Trump's attempt to invalidate District Attorney Fani Willis' eligibility in the election fraud case.

The Georgia Appeals Court is set to review a legal move by Donald Trump and his associates seeking to dismiss District Attorney Fani Willis from the 2020 election fraud case.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Georgia's appellate court intends to review Trump's attempt to invalidate District Attorney Fani Willis' eligibility in the election fraud case.

The court issued a quick decision on Wednesday, stating that it will review the case of Trump and others against Judge Scott McAfee's decision to allow Willis to remain as part of the team.

This breaking news will be continuously updated.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com

Comments

Related

Latest