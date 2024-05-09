Georgia's appellate court intends to review Trump's attempt to invalidate District Attorney Fani Willis' eligibility in the election fraud case.
The court issued a quick decision on Wednesday, stating that it will review the case of Trump and others against Judge Scott McAfee's decision to allow Willis to remain as part of the team.
This breaking news will be continuously updated.
Source: edition.cnn.com