As per law enforcement, Young managed to post bond and walked out of jail on Tuesday evening.

The incident log reveals that Young's ex-love interest contacted the police late at night, alleging a heated quarrel between them regarding their past relationship. She asserted that Young forcefully seized her left arm, near her bicep and tricep, and forcibly removed her from his room.

The woman further claimed that Young later hoisted her off the ground and applied immense pressure to her midsection and abdomen. She felt that Young was deliberately trying to inflict harm upon her.

The incident report indicated visible harm on the woman's lower right side of her chest, where it meets the abdomen. Additionally, she showed signs of redness on her right flank.

Despite Young denying any physical involvement, the arresting officer determined there was sufficient reason to suspect wrongdoing, taking into account the overall context and physical evidence of the woman's injuries.

Young's legal representative, Kim Stephens, released the following statement: "Colbie Young requested his ex-girlfriend to leave his apartment last night. There was no physical contact between them that could possibly be construed as a criminal act. I am confident that Mr. Young will be vindicated once our investigation concludes and the facts come to light."

In response to a request for comment, UGA's Athletic Association's Steven Drummond stated, "This is a ongoing legal matter, and as such, we will refrain from making any further statements at this juncture."

The 6'3" senior is currently playing for the top-ranked Bulldogs, following his transfer from the University of Miami. He has appeared in five games, securing 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

