Georgia enacts controversy-stirring legislation perceived as limiting liberties for the LGBTQ community.

The Georgian Parliament has approved a contentious "family values" bill, drawing criticism from the EU and human rights groups for its alleged infringement on LGBTQ rights. Despite a boycott by opposition parties, the Georgian Dream ruling party passed the law with a unanimous vote. The law, titled "on family values and protecting minors," along with amendments to various other laws, garnered 84 votes in favor and none against.

The legislation limits the depiction of same-sex relationships and incest in educational establishments and broadcast media. Critics argue that the language conflates homosexual relationships with incest. The law also prohibits gender reassignment, adoption by LGBTQ or transgender individuals, and declares overseas same-sex unions null and void within Georgian territory.

The legislation mirrors Russian laws restricting LGBTQ rights. The term LGBTQ refers to lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender individuals, and those identifying as queer. The bill's sponsor, Parliamentary President Chalva Papuashvili, asserts that the bill aims to "strengthen mechanisms for the protection of minors and uphold family values based on the union of a man and a woman."

In December, Georgia was recognized as an EU candidate country. Subsequently, the government has enacted multiple laws considered incompatible with European values. The June-approved "anti-foreign influence" law, which triggered mass protests, is perceived as a muzzle on government-critical media and organizations by the EU, leading to a pause in Georgia's EU accession process.

Following its takeover of the government in 2012, Georgian Dream followed a liberal, pro-Western political agenda. However, in recent years, the party has shifted towards a more anti-Western and conservative stance. Critics claim the current administration seeks to draw the former Soviet republic closer to Moscow, jeopardizing its prospective EU membership.

The EU and human rights organizations have expressed their concern over Georgia's approval of a "family values" bill, arguing that it infringes on the rights of the LGBTQ community. The bill's sponsor, Parliamentary President Chalva Papuashvili, justifies it as a measure to strengthen protections for minors and uphold traditional family values.

Read also: