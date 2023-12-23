DHB team - Gensheimer on the European Championship: Not among the favorites

Long-time national team captain Uwe Gensheimer does not consider Germany's handball team to be the favorites at the upcoming home European Championship. "The overall quality of the team is there. The question will be whether they can bring it to the court for 60 minutes throughout the tournament and in every game," said the left winger on the "Erste 7" podcast.

The DHB team begins its medal mission on January 10 against Switzerland. Other group opponents are co-favorites France and North Macedonia. The top two teams qualify for the main round.

Looking ahead to the other major tournaments in the coming years, Gensheimer (37) is much more optimistic. "The team is very young and talented. They will be much better in the next two or three years and then I see a rosy future for the national team," said Gensheimer, who retired from the national team in 2021.

At the beginning of December, the man from Mannheim announced that he would end his handball career after this season and become head of sport at the Rhein-Neckar Löwen. Gensheimer, who has played a key role in shaping German handball over the last 15 years, is currently recovering from a meniscus and cruciate ligament injury. From 2011 to 2014, he was voted Germany's Handball Player of the Year four times in a row.

Source: www.stern.de