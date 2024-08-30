- Geneva Suffers Defeat to Basel in ESC 2025: Border Brawl in Germany

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is set to take place in 2025, right on the border of Germany in Basel, Switzerland. This city, the third largest in the country, managed to beat out Geneva to secure the event, as announced by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The grand finale will take place on May 17th.

The German side is also looking forward to the business opportunities brought by ESC. Neighboring Lörrach, just ten kilometers from Basel, is particularly hopeful. The town's independent mayor, Jörg Lutz, made a compelling case for Lörrach's bid in their application video. "We'll transform the trinational corner into the Eurovision Song Contest's 40-nation corner," he said. With hotel prices in Basel already soaring to several hundred euros per night even before the announcement, Lörrach's ability to host a large number of guests is a significant advantage.

The event will take place in the St. Jakobshalle, a venue known for its tennis tournaments and other sporting events, with a capacity of 12,000 people. Additional spectators can be accommodated in the St. Jakob-Park stadium, which can hold up to 20,000 people, with the ESC show being broadcast there as well. The city estimates the costs to be around 30 to 35 million Swiss francs (37 million euros).

Breaking Barriers in Basel

The theme is "Breaking Barriers". Basel has been doing this for years, thanks to its unique location on the borders of Germany and France. The communities in the trinational area work so closely together that residents barely notice the borders. "The ESC connects and inspires, across all borders," the city stated in its application.

The theme aligns well with the ESC, which has seen its share of political tensions, such as the Russian war against Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Switzerland Secures ESC after Nemo's Win

Switzerland securing the right to host the ESC is a direct result of Nemo's victory at the 68th ESC this year, held in Malmö. The music competition sees public broadcasting organizations, primarily from Europe and EBU members, compete with their songs for top honors. The winning country typically hosts the next ESC.

Nemo triumphed with the song "The Code". This non-binary individual, who identifies as neither male nor female, shared their personal journey in the song. Nemo placed first in both the jury and public votes, edging out Croatia. Germany's representative, Isaak, finished in 12th place.

Basel is known for its pharmaceutical giants like Roche and Novartis, as well as its legendary Fasnacht celebrations with roots dating back to the 14th century, which is part of the world cultural heritage. The Museum Fondation Beyeler for modern and contemporary art in Riehen near Basel is also internationally renowned.

Switzerland has hosted the ESC more times than Germany

This will be the third time Switzerland hosts the ESC. They welcomed the first competition in 1956 in Lugano and also won with Lys Assia. Frankfurt took over as host country after that. Switzerland won again in 1988 with Céline Dion, marking the start of her international career. The competition was then held in Lausanne the following year. Germany has only hosted the ESC twice: Nicole with "Ein bisschen Frieden" in 1982 and Lena Meyer-Landrut with "Satellite" in 2010.

The European Union has expressed its support for Switzerland's hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest, recognizing the country's commitment to breaking down barriers through cultural events. In light of this, various European cities are also eager to collaborate with Basel during the contest to further foster cross-border relationships.

Furthermore, the Eurovision Song Contest will provide a unique opportunity for the European Union and Switzerland to strengthen their partnership, showcasing the shared values that the contest represents.

