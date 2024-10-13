Genetic examination offers fresh insights into Columbus's ancestry

Various nations argue over who can claim explorer Christopher Columbus as their own. Researchers from the University of Granada have been delving into Columbus' background for years, utilizing complex methods, and they believe they've pinpointed the most probable solution.

Recent speculations about Columbus' birthplace are creating a commotion: Scientists from the University of Granada claim to have identified his roots as a Jewish family using DNA from Columbus and a relative. Contrary to previously held beliefs, the sailor hailed not from the Italian city of Genoa, but from the Spanish Mediterranean region.

These findings were shared in a documentary broadcast by Spanish state broadcaster RTVE, in which lead researcher José Antonio Lorente presented his results. "We have insufficient but adequate DNA from Christopher Columbus," Lorente stated in the documentary "Colón DNA, su verdadero origen" (roughly translated as "Columbus DNA, his true origin"), according to Europa Press. "We have DNA from his son Hernando Columbus, which confirms his paternity." This DNA shows characteristics consistent with a Jewish heritage. Columbus' remains are housed in the cathedral of Seville in southern Spain.

Challenging School Teachings

Columbus (estimated to have been born around 1451 and passed away in 1506) embarked on a mission for the Spanish crown, eventually reaching America in October 1492, in search of a sea route to India. For a long time, it was believed and taught in schools that Columbus was from Genoa – but this notion is being debated. Critics point to various factors, such as Columbus' use of the Spanish language instead of Italian, to support their argument. Additionally, Portugal lays claim to Columbus, partly due to the fact that he married there.

Lorente's team has been examining numerous theories regarding Columbus' origins for years and has now concluded that a Spanish background is the most likely scenario. The team collected DNA samples from men hailing between Genoa and Milan who shared the surname Colombo. Their theory was that if Columbus came from that region, there should be a genetic connection. However, no genetic matches were found, according to the report.

