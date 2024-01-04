General fears acute shortage of air defense ammunition

Russia has been firing hundreds of missiles, drones and cruise missiles at Ukraine for days. This could push the country to the edge of its capacities. In the medium and long term, Kiev needs "the help of Western countries to replenish its missile stocks", according to a Ukrainian general.

Ukrainian General Serhiy Nayev has warned of an acute shortage of ammunition for his country's air defense. The ammunition for Ukraine's mobile air defense systems is currently sufficient "to withstand the next heavy attacks", said Nayev during a visit to troops near Kiev. In the medium and long term, however, Ukraine "naturally needs the help of Western countries to replenish its missile stocks". This is "primarily about more ammunition".

"Of course we would like to have more missiles for the Patriots and the systems themselves," said the commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces General responsible for the mobile air defense units in the capital Kiev and in the north of Ukraine, referring to US Patriot defense systems. This is because the Russian army wants to "really exhaust the air defense system".

From Kiev's perspective, the massive wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine at the turn of the year highlighted the urgency for increased Western deliveries of air defense systems, combat drones and medium-range missiles.

Russian attacks have been covering Ukraine for days

Fighting between Kiev and Moscow has intensified in recent days. Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced his intention to step up attacks on military targets in Ukraine - allegedly in response to a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. However, Russia had already massively attacked civilian targets in Ukraine before this. Dozens of people died and many more were injured.

Patriot defense systems are a crucial part of the military aid for Ukraine. They are used to combat larger airborne targets such as aircraft, drones, rockets and cruise missiles and, according to Ukrainian military information, also shoot down Russian hypersonic missiles.

The system consists of a radar system and several launchers for defensive missiles, the majority of which are produced exclusively in the USA. Germany has supplied Ukraine with two such systems to date.

Source: www.ntv.de