Geissens reveal the secret of their long-term love

Carmen and Robert Geiss have been inseparable for more than 40 years. They got to know each other at school. But it wasn't love at first sight, says the couple - and reveals why their love has lasted so long.

Carmen and Robert Geiss have been a couple for 42 years. They have known each other since they were 15 years old. They got married almost 30 years ago and have since built up their own empire. What is the secret of their long-term love? "We are a team. We are never jealous of each other," Carmen Geiss tells Bild newspaper in an interview.

She met her Robert at the age of 15. However, it was not love at first sight. "Carmen thought about me: 'What kind of asshole is he?", recalls Robert Geiss. His wife adds: "But the asshole turned out well."

They were still at school at the time and became a couple at the age of 16 - after just one date "on December 31, 1981, New Year's Eve", according to Carmen Geiss. According to the entrepreneur, he liked Carmen, who worked as a fitness model in the 80s, "from the very first moment": "I thought she was cool."

They had pursued the same goals from the outset and were both determined. "We built everything we own together. Sometimes I had his back, then he had mine," says Carmen Geiss. Envy plays no role for them.

"We looked for each other and found each other"

After twelve years of dating, the two got married. Since then, the Geisses have hardly been apart. Of course, it's "not all sunshine every day" for them either, and there can be a "thunderstorm now and then", says Carmen Geiss. But there has never been a moment in all these years "when I said I can no longer stand this man". The 58-year-old "couldn't live" without her Robert: "I would be lost without Robert. I think that's true on both sides. Robert wouldn't know what to do without me."

The entrepreneur also makes it clear: "Carmen is the best woman in the world for me. Otherwise we wouldn't have been together for 43 years." His wife adds: "We looked for each other and found each other."

Carmen and Robert Geiss only celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on Instagram in October. The couple are parents to their two daughters Davina and Shania. The family has been in front of the camera for the RTL2 format "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" since 2011.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de