Ski jumper - Geiger raves about Christmas dinner: Raclette and red cabbage

Too much abstinence before the Four Hills Tournament is not good either. At least that's what world-class ski jumper Karl Geiger thought and treated himself to some delicious food over the Christmas holidays. "We just took it easy and relaxed. You can see it as stressful, but there's plenty to eat. Raclette on Christmas Eve, dumplings with mushroom sauce, red cabbage and game the next day. It was very tasty and you have the people you like best around you," said the 30-year-old from Allgäu, describing his Christmas.

Geiger is one of the favorites at the tour opener in his home town of Oberstdorf on Friday (17:15/ARD and Eurosport). He savored the days with his family and daughter Luisa. "We appreciate this time more. I make sure that I consciously enjoy the time," said the German top jumper.

Alongside Geiger, Andreas Wellinger and Pius Paschke are also among the list of favorites, led by Austria's Stefan Kraft. "I'm really looking forward to the competition, especially now in Oberstdorf. It's going to be mega cool. Christmas days were very relaxed. I thought relatively little about ski jumping. Now we'll see how we start," said Geiger. There has not been a German overall tour winner since Sven Hannawald in 2001/02.

Source: www.stern.de