Geiger: No ski jumping tips for Wellinger

Karl Geiger knows the feeling of victory at the start of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. However, he is reluctant to make recommendations for his German successor.

Andreas Wellinger from Germany celebrates his victory at the award ceremony. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Karl Geiger does not see himself in a position to give tips to his ski jumping colleague Andreas Wellinger after his victory in the opening competition of the Four Hills Tournament. Geiger knows the feeling of winning the start of the tour in the Allgäu. In 2020/21, the now 30-year-old won in his home town. But in the end it wasn't enough to win the tour. "I don't think I'll give him anything, because I came second in the end," said Geiger with a smile after Wellinger's triumph in the Arena am Schattenberg.

"He should keep doing his thing," said Geiger. "He's in great form and if he keeps going like this, someone will have to beat him first." Wellinger is jumping at a consistently high level this season. However, he had not managed a victory until his gala performance in Oberstdorf this winter. He carries the hopes of the fans for the first German overall tour victory since Sven Hannawald's triumph 22 years ago.

