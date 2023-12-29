Ski jumping - Geiger before the start of the tour: "Going in with a broad chest"

The German ski jumpers are full of anticipation and very confident going into the first competition of the Four Hills Tournament. The impressive qualification with Andreas Wellinger's victory, second place for Karl Geiger and fourth place for Philipp Raimund created additional euphoria - and not just in the packed spectator stands. "That's what makes us special right now. We are marching forward together as a team," said Wellinger. "We are on a very good path." For an unsuccessful start to the tour, the German top jumpers would have to "stand on their own two feet".

The hunt for the golden eagle begins this Friday at 5.15 pm (ARD and Eurosport) in the sold-out arena on Schattenberg with 25,000 spectators. The hope that 22 years after Sven Hannawald's triumph, a German will once again make it to the top of the podium is higher than it has been for a long time.

"We can go in confident and with a broad chest," said local hero Geiger - even if he doesn't sound quite as euphoric as Wellinger. "It was definitely important to get off to a good start," said the 30-year-old after qualifying. "I wouldn't call it a blown knot yet. Tomorrow we all start with zero points."

Source: www.stern.de