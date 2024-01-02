Artificial intelligence - GdP: Searching for criminals in groups with AI

Following the comparatively quiet but busy New Year's Eve in Hamburg, the German Police Union ( GdP ) is calling for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the search for suspects in future. "It is no longer understandable why we have to deploy masses of forces to protect events but forego the opportunities offered by AI in the search for known criminals and threats," explained Lars Osburg, deputy state chairman of the GdP, on Tuesday.

The union spoke of a trend reversal in the New Year's Eve events, which was primarily due to the strong police presence. The federal chairman of the GdP, Jochen Kopelke, said in a press release: "We need a more effective way of dealing with group violence. The aim must be to identify individual perpetrators in larger groups more quickly - also with the help of modern technology."

The Hamburg police arrested three people on New Year's Eve, two for resisting law enforcement officers and one for breach of the peace. They have since been released, as have 19 people who were taken into custody, a police spokeswoman said. According to a preliminary assessment, the police initiated around 120 criminal and 25 misdemeanor proceedings.

