Trade unions - GdP: Gangsta rap a cause of violence against emergency services

Shortly before New Year's Eve, the Hamburg Police Union (GdP) called for measures to be taken against the increasing number of violent attacks on emergency services. The previous political reflexes of politicians, in which such acts were always condemned, were not enough to prevent attacks on police and emergency services, explained the deputy GdP state chairman Lars Osburg on Wednesday. It had become a social reality that people in uniform and in emergency vehicles were being targeted with blatant hatred. Social media and so-called gangsta rap with lyrics that glorify violence are accelerating the fire.

"For some young people, a life of crime is obviously a desirable lifestyle." According to Osburg, this is reflected in the young people's behavior towards the police. Gangsta rap is also used by criminal gangs to recruit new members. "We repeat our thesis that so-called gangsta rap contributes significantly to this development," he said.

"Those who reach certain peer groups with music and heroize violence in their lyrics, including against the police, are partly responsible for violent excesses", as happened on New Year's Eve 2022 and afterwards.

"We are urgently calling for an open debate about the causes and possible solutions," said Osburg. Such a debate and corresponding measures were promised by politicians after the riots on New Year's Eve last year. "We ask: what has happened since then?"

Source: www.stern.de