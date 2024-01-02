Police union - GdP chief calls for "smart discussion" after New Year's Eve operation

Following the massive police operation on New Year's Eve, the GdP police union is calling for a discussion about strengthening the security forces. It has been shown: "Where police are visible in large numbers, approachable for citizens, there is also more security," said the chairman of the police union (GdP), Jochen Kopelke, on WDR5.

However, it is simply not possible for the police to provide security at all critical events in future with as many personnel as they did on New Year's Eve.

Kopelke therefore called for a "smart discussion about strengthening the security authorities". This should not only involve more personnel, but also the use of modern technology, for example for video surveillance of events. The police unionist also reiterated the call for a ban on firecrackers on New Year's Eve. Where cities had banned firecrackers at the turn of the year last year, "pyrotechnics" had not been used against police officers in the first place.

Around 100 officers injured

Aside from the security policy discussion, society also needs to start thinking. "Why is it necessary in this society to place police officers alongside first responders so that lives can be saved?"

Across Germany, emergency services have been called out in thousands of incidents, with around 100 officers injured according to an initial police estimate. According to the latest police figures, around 390 people were arrested in Berlin alone on New Year's Eve - many for violations of the Weapons and Explosives Act. In Berlin, 54 police officers were injured, 30 of them by pyrotechnics. From 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday, the police in North Rhine-Westphalia counted 1,186 people who were ordered to leave the premises during New Year's Eve operations and 26 people were arrested. In NRW, 21 police officers were injured.

Source: www.stern.de