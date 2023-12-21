Engine driver - GDL union wants to strike for up to five days at Deutsche Bahn

The train drivers' union GDL intends to call for a maximum of five days of strikes in the wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn in the new year. "We will hold strikes lasting three to a maximum of five days," GDL boss Claus Weselsky told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Thursday). The members had previously agreed in a ballot that indefinite strikes would also be possible.

"Calling an indefinite strike would not be right in view of the customers and the economic consequences," Weselsky told the newspaper. "We are living up to our responsibility." It remains the case that there will be no new strike by train drivers until January 7.

Source: www.stern.de