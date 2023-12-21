GDL boss Weselsky wants to strike for "a maximum of five days"

Weselsky also confirmed that there would be no strike by train drivers until January 7. With regard to the negotiating partner Deutsche Bahn, the GDL chairman demanded that Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) should "throw out this railroad board" or at least "take them to task".

Weselsky described the reaction of the top management to the result of the ballot as "outrageous". He also demanded: "Wissing should remove the bonuses from the Executive Board and finally set measurable and short-term targets. Then we can talk about bonuses again."

On Tuesday, the union announced the result of its ballot on longer industrial action to push through the GDL demands. 97 percent of its members voted in favor - this means that indefinite strikes are also possible. The union has promised a Christmas truce until January 7. It wants to announce strikes at least 48 hours in advance.

In addition to a reduction in weekly working hours, the GDL is demanding at least 555 euros more pay and an inflation bonus of 3000 euros over a one-year period. A core demand is also a reduction in weekly working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours with full pay compensation. Deutsche Bahn refused to negotiate this, so the GDL declared the talks to have failed.

Deutsche Bahn presented an offer of an eleven percent wage increase and an inflation bonus of up to 2850 euros - spread over a period of 32 months. The company argued that the demand for a reduction in working hours could not be met due to staff shortages.

