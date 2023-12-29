Ludwigslust-Parchim - Gazebo burns out: Fireworks found inside

A garden shed has burned down in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district, probably because unknown persons threw firecrackers inside the shed. A passer-by discovered the fire in Hagenow on Thursday evening and alerted the fire department, police said on Friday. When the emergency services arrived, the shed was already fully engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, officers discovered the remains of fireworks in the garden shed. According to initial findings, it is assumed that the unknown perpetrators had previously smashed a window and then thrown several firecrackers inside. The interior of the gazebo has been destroyed, a spokesman added. The police are investigating arson.

