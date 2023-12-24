Gaza war: BKA counts 2600 political crimes in Germany

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, the security situation in Germany has deteriorated since the start of the war between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas. Hundreds of politically motivated crimes have already been recorded. And more are likely to follow.

The Federal Criminal Police Office has so far registered around 2600 politically motivated crimes relating to the Gaza war throughout Germany. Of these, more than 1100 crimes were classified as anti-Semitically motivated, as the BKA reported to the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. According to the report, the crimes mainly involved damage to property and incitement to hatred.

Islamophobic crimes relating to the war between Israel and the Islamist, terrorist Palestinian organization Hamas have been reported to the BKA in the mid double-digit range since 7 October. According to the police, the majority of these also involved damage to property and incitement to hatred. The number of cases of politically motivated crime is reported to the BKA by the police authorities in the federal states via the criminal police reporting service.

The developments in Israel are likely to "pose a high threat to the security situation in Germany", the BKA explained to the Funke newspapers with regard to the threat situation ahead of the holidays. In the course of this conflict, but especially if the situation worsens, "individuals in Germany and Europe in particular could see the development as a subjectively perceived encouragement to carry out an attack".

Security measures were recently increased at Cologne Cathedral, for example, due to indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. Police officers searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs on Saturday evening and announced that they would be checking all visitors on Christmas Eve. The police in Vienna also increased their security measures.

Source: www.ntv.de