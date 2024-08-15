Middle East conflict - Gaza talks: Little hope of breakthrough

It's a critical moment in the Middle East once again: Top representatives of the USA, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel are negotiating in the Gaza conflict over steps towards a ceasefire and thus a de-escalation of the situation in the region as a whole. The Islamic Hamas expressed strong restraint at the start of the talks in Doha. It is not directly participating in the negotiations, but is reportedly being kept informed about their content.

In addition to a renewed ceasefire, the talks also focus on the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. However, the positions of Hamas and Israel seem so far apart that there is little hope for a breakthrough.

Hamas will not negotiate new conditions

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan told dpa that Hamas would not negotiate new conditions. The talks in Doha should only be about implementing the peace plan presented by US President Joe Biden in May, not its details. Depending on the course of the negotiations, an extension until Friday is possible, as dpa learned from persons familiar with the talks. The talks have been stagnant for months.

The pressure has increased because a heavy retaliatory attack by Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon against Israel is expected after the killing of two important opponents of Israel. Biden had already spoken of a "decisive moment" in May. The chances of implementing his three-phase plan are considered low. The mediators USA, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying for months to move Israel and Hamas towards a ceasefire like the one in November.

Media: Israel demands release of 33 living hostages

Currently, Israel is reportedly demanding the release of 33 living hostages from Hamas captivity in exchange for a ceasefire. Among them are said to be women and children, as well as the elderly and sick, according to the newspaper "Jediot Achronot" citing Israeli officials involved in the negotiations. Biden's plan provides for such releases in a first phase during a six-week ceasefire. In return, Palestinian prisoners in Israel would be released - as in a similar exchange during the November ceasefire.

According to Israeli calculations, Hamas still holds 115 hostages, of whom Israel has declared 41 dead. Moreover, it is likely that further hostages, whose fate is unknown, are no longer alive. The "New York Times" reported about three months ago that Hamas had informed underhanded negotiators that among the 33 hostages to be released in a first step, some could also be dead. Hamas terrorists and other groups killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Control of the Philadelphi Corridor remains a point of contention

The question of who will control Gaza, including the important border with neighboring Egypt, after Israel's military withdrawal remains contentious. Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated during his visit to the so-called Philadelphi Corridor that the Israeli army could maintain control there even without constant presence and with only occasional incursions. Hamas had previously smuggled weapons from Egypt into Gaza in this area, according to Israeli reports, which Egypt denies. Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from the coastal region for an agreement.

Militarily, Israel has achieved everything possible there - that's the assessment of high-ranking U.S. government officials, according to a report by the "New York Times". Israel's military has inflicted heavy damage on Hamas and destroyed key supply routes from Egypt to Gaza. Hamas is significantly weakened, but Israel will never be able to completely eliminate it, the assessment says. "Both sides must make compromises," said John Kirby from the U.S. National Security Council to the CNN television station.

Hamas official: Death toll in Gaza Strip exceeds 40,000

High-ranking Hamas official Hamdan accused Israel of blocking negotiations by imposing new conditions, such as refusing to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor or the Erez Crossing. "Israel does not want a ceasefire," said Hamdan. Despite the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., the mediators have not been able to pressure Israel to adhere to proposed plans for a ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last denied the accusation of setting new conditions and blocking a deal. Conversely, he accused Hamas of raising new demands. Netanyahu wants to militarily crush Hamas in the Gaza Strip and ensure that it is no longer able to govern the coastal region that has been blockaded by Israel for many years.

After the unprecedented terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel began devastating attacks throughout the Gaza Strip. The number of victims has risen to over 40,000 dead and 92,400 injured, according to Palestinian figures. The Hamas-controlled health authority does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its numbers.

